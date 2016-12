Denne videoen er sett av over 50 millioner

#tbt a piece I did a few months ago. I didn't make a video about this one, but I'll be reimagining this look LIVE at 2pm PST tomorrow on Hashgory.tv and I'll be answering any questions you guys have about the art! #drawing #bodyart #tattoo

A photo posted by Jody steel (@artistjodysteel) on Mar 9, 2016 at 10:13am PST