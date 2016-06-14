Romantisk emneknagg trender etter Orlando: #twomenkissing

#twomenkissing I have been very lucky in this life. I fell in love with the person I plan to spend the rest of my life with when I was 20 years old. He was my very first boyfriend. When I was 10 years old we had a family tragedy when my older brother, Colin was killed by carbon monoxide poisoning, to this day we still find this hard to understand and to come to terms with... And this also left me as the only hope for my parents ever to have grand children. Yet when I came out as gay... my parents seen way past that and where happy as long as I was happy in life. I could not be more proud of my parents the way they have dealt with everything they have been thrown their way in life! Some people are not so lucky in life in the sense they are not accepted for who they are. May it be because of family views, religion etc With the recent events in Orlando and the recent news of the shooter being a regular at Pulse night club and seen on gay dating apps. It just goes to show that we still have a VERY long way to come. He clearly knew he would never be accepted for who he was and his mental illness and his terrorist views took so many innocent life's. This really could of been me and my fiancé @thesan_edin at this club or any of the people we have met over the last couple years in our travels, This WILL off effected so many people who I follow here on Instagram and those that follow me and my love goes out to those people. I am very proud to be a gay man and I will never hold back on showing my affections towards the man I love, may that be on a plane, the streets or in a restaurant... We will never hold back or be scared of how people will react towards us. The ugly side of religion has taken so many innocent people from this world and In 2 weeks time we will travel to one of the biggest gay pride events in Europe , Madrid and we will not be scared and will stand prouder than ever. Homophobia will never disappear in this lifetime. But we will all do our part in this life to make sure that those growing up 10,20,50, 100 years from now can go dance in a nightclub and kiss their boyfriend or girlfriend all without the fear their life. #lovealwayswins??

