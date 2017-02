99,5 år gamle Georg kjører pudder!

Georg Jedenhoff (99,5) er et levende bevis på at alder ikke er noen hindring, - Puddersnø gjør meg lykkelig, sier den erfarene skikjøreren som i videoen under deler både skitips og livsvisdom.

99.5 year old skier, George Jedenoff is back at Alta and Snowbird for his 57th consecutive year of skiing in Utah. George reflects on the happiness skiing has given him throughout his life. Thanks to George and Nick Jedenoff Film and Edit: Tim Roberts